Practice: 9th, 1:01.0603 “First practice in the books. We have to get the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet more in the window. We are lacking in a few places, so we will make sure to make some good changes for tomorrow. We will see how we stack up in Practice 2, but it’s really tight out there. The first 18 were within three or four tenths. It’s going to be a really tight qualifying, but it’s going to be very important for the race. When you start up front here, it’s definitely a lot easier on both the driver and team than when you start at the back.”