CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
FIRESTNE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA
TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE
APRIL 24-25
RACE 2 OF 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES:
DETROIT (April 21, 2021) – Chevrolet drivers this weekend turn their attention from a flowing and fast road course to a tight and technical temporary street course for the 17th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Competing on the divergent venues a week apart poses challenges for Chevrolet teams and distinct tests for the 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V6 engine.
“The start of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Season is very unique mix of a permanent road course, a technical street course and a very fast mile-and-a-half banked oval,” Chevrolet INDYCAR program manager Rob Buckner said. “This diversity challenges Chevy engineers with our technical partners working with each of our Chevy powered teams to find the best combination to maximize handling and power. This weekend our Chevrolet teams and drivers head to the challenging Streets of St. Petersburg for the second race of the season.
“While Chevrolet didn’t leave Barber with the W, we had four different Chevy-powered organizations bring home a top-six finish. That result speaks highly to the level of hard-work that occurred during the off season. We take all the learnings from each race and continue to build toward accomplishing the goals we have set for the season.”
Eleven cars powered by Chevrolet’s efficient powerplant will seek to take the checkered flag in the 100-lap/180-mile race April 25.
Since returning to NTT INDYCAR SERIES engine manufacturer competition in 2012, Team Chevy drivers have won seven of the nine races on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary circuit that includes downtown streets and a runway of Albert Whitted Airport. Chevrolet drivers have also corralled 17 of the 27 podium finishes.
In that time covering 150 races, Chevrolet has amassed 89 victories and earned 100 poles.
Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet, has won the past two races at St. Petersburg. Teammate Will Power, runner-up in the season opener last week at Barber Motorsports Park in the No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, has scored two wins and earned nine pole starts including the past two years.
“I said to the guys, if we do this week in and week out – just solid races with no mistakes – I promise you we will absolutely have a great chance at winning the championship this year,” said Power, whose 62 career poles are second Mario Andretti’s 67 on the all-time list. “I’m determined to have a good day at St. Petersburg.”
Sebastien Bourdais, who gained 11 positions relative to his starting spot to finish fifth at Barber in the No. 14 ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, is also a two-time winner of the event. Last October, in the event that was rescheduled because of COVID-19 to be the season finale, the St. Petersburg resident scored a fourth-place finish in the AJ Foyt Racing Chevy.
“I’m really excited for Round 2 of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at St. Petersburg at home. It’s a great track and I have some really good memories, so hopefully we can make some more,” Bourdais said.
NBC will telecast the race live at noon ET April 25. The race will also be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. Practice, live qualifications and the race day warm-up will stream on Peacock Premium.
Team Chevy will be represented by:
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Dalton Kellett, No. 4 K-Line Insulators/AJ Foyt Racing
Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 ROKiT/AJ Foyt Racing
Arrow McLaren SP
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP
Carlin
Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin
Ed Carpenter Racing
Conor Daly, No. 20 U.S. Air Force
Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek
Team Penske
Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske
Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske
Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards/Australian Gold Team Penske
Chevrolet V6 Year-By-Year Results since 2012
2021 – 1 pole in 1 race
Pole – Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park)
2020 – 7 wins, 11 poles in 14 races
Wins – Simon Pagenaud (Iowa1); Josef Newgarden (Iowa2, St. Louis2, Indy RC2, St. Petersburg); Will Power (Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3, St. Petersburg). Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas, Road America1, Iowa2), Will Power (Indianapolis road course, St. Louis1, Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3; St. Petersburg), Pato O’Ward (Road America2), Conor Daly (Iowa1), Rinus VeeKay (Indy road course October)
2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races
Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)
2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races
Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)
2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races
Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)
2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races
Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)
2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races
Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);
Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012
2014 – 12 wins, 14 poles in 18 races
Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)
2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races
Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)
2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races
Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)
Total – 89 wins, 100 earned poles (104 poles total – earned and based on entrant points) in 150 races