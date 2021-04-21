“It’s a quick turnaround for Arrow McLaren SP this week as we head to St. Petersburg for the second race of the season. This is always one of the most popular races on the calendar, for good reason, with a beautiful street course right on the water that always produces exciting races. I think Pato and Felix both showed some really promising speed in Barber and Pato finished second in St. Pete last year, so hopefully we can push for the next step up on the podium this year. I’m really thankful for the entire team working hard on such a tight turnaround and hopefully we can put on a good show for the partners and fans in Florida.”