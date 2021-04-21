Streets of St. Petersburg
Date: Sunday, April 25
Round: 2/17
Race laps: 100
Total race distance: 180 miles/289.68 km
Length: 1.8 miles/2.89 km
Number of turns: 14
Session start times:
Practice 1: Friday, 4:15 – 5:00 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Saturday, 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 1:45 – 3:00 p.m. ET
Green Flag: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I’m looking forward to the race in St. Petersburg this weekend. I love this place. It’s a track that I’ve had a lot of success on in the Road to Indy such as Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000. I also had a great race there in 2020, finishing second. You can’t beat the atmosphere, the fans are great, and the restaurants are great. We’re looking forward to a great weekend. We started off the year strong and we’re looking forward to carrying on the momentum. Ready to battle it out.”
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I’m super excited to go to St. Petersburg this weekend. It’s finally time to go back to a street course and I think it’s definitely one of the highlights of the calendar. We had a tough weekend at Barber Motorsports Park that we want to forget all about and move on. It’s nice to be back at St. Petersburg already one week after, followed by another two rounds in Texas. It’s busy times but really good to be back to NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“It’s a quick turnaround for Arrow McLaren SP this week as we head to St. Petersburg for the second race of the season. This is always one of the most popular races on the calendar, for good reason, with a beautiful street course right on the water that always produces exciting races. I think Pato and Felix both showed some really promising speed in Barber and Pato finished second in St. Pete last year, so hopefully we can push for the next step up on the podium this year. I’m really thankful for the entire team working hard on such a tight turnaround and hopefully we can put on a good show for the partners and fans in Florida.”