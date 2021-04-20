INDIANAPOLIS (April 20, 2021)— For the second straight year, AJ Foyt Racing has engaged ripKurrent, an energy solutions integrations firm, as an associate marketing partner of Charlie Kimball’s No. 11 Tresiba Chevrolet for the month of May in Indianapolis.

The ripKurrent branding will be on the engine cover of the No. 11 car for both the Indy Grand Prix and the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The ripKurrent logo will also appear on the nose cone of two other Foyt Racing entries for the 500: the No. 14 ROKiT Chevrolet driven by Sebastien Bourdais and the No. 4 K-Line Insulators USA Chevrolet driven by rookie Dalton Kellett.

“It’s great to continue the relationship with ripKurrent for a third year!” said Kimball who will be making his 11th run at the 500. “Getting to know them as a company, but more importantly, the people that make up the company, has been awesome. Seeing how they work with, and alongside, their clients proves to me they are great partners in business. Hopefully, having them as partners with AJ Foyt Racing is a winning combination!”

The company plans to entertain its guests throughout the month of May.

“I am excited for ripKurrent to be back with AJ Foyt Racing for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500,” said Jade Culbertson, Founder & President of ripKurrent. “A.J., Larry and their team have put together a strong group of drivers and are poised for a great month of May. We are looking forward to our association with the entire team, especially our prominent identification with Charlie Kimball and the #11 car.

“On behalf of ripKurrent and the Dye Capital family of companies, we can’t wait for May and to once again experience the greatest spectacle in racing with our family, friends, customers and colleagues.”

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, ripKurrent expanded its involvement in the NTT INDYCAR Series after having sponsored Kimball’s car at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in August, 2019.

The No. 11 Chevrolet is based in the team’s Speedway, Indiana race shop.

“It’s great to have Ripkurrent returning with us in the month of May,” said Team President Larry Foyt. “They have become great friends as well as being integral in the design and application of the cooling systems at the new Foyt Winery we are building. We look forward to continuing having them as part of the AJ Foyt Racing Team.”

The Indy Grand Prix will be held on Saturday, May 15th and will be broadcast live on NBC. The Indy 500 will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, May 30.