By Steve Wittich (with the fun bit from Patrick) Good morning from Barber Motorsports Park, where the air is brisk, and the sun has come up over the scores of campers on the rolling Alabama hillside. I’m on-site covering the Road To Indy (RTI) and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I’m covering the RTI sessions and…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.