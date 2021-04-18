2021 Indy Grand Prix of AlabamaPractice & Qualifying Report
Barber Motorsports ParkDate: Sunday, April 18 Round: 1/17 Race laps: 90 Total race distance: 214.2 miles/344.72 km Length: 2.38miles/3.83 km Number of turns: 17Green Flag: Sunday, 3:40 p.m. ET TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 5th 1:06.6281 Practice 2: 7th, 1:06.5150Starting Position: 1stQualifying: Round 1, Group 2: 1st, 1:06.0696Round 2: 1st, 1:05.5019 (Track Record) Firestone Racing Fast Six: 1st, 1:05.8479 “It feels great to start the year on a high note. First pole position of the year at a track that I love, Barber Motorsports Park. I always love coming here. I will have the best view into Turn 1, but we have a job to finish tomorrow. We want to win this race, and we are going to go for it. We have a quick car. We need to execute and not make any mistakes, but I have faith in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and faith in myself that we can do it.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 10th, 1:06.8435Practice 2: 5th, 1:06.3948Starting Position: 22ndQualifying: Round 1, Group 2: 11th, 1:07.0254 (Penalized for causing a yellow flag) “It’s a shame that I spun on my third lap in Round One since we were going to make through to the next round. I really feel bad for the guys because I think we had a really good car. Pato went on the pole so I really wasted an opportunity there when I put it in the gravel. It is what it is. We just have to come up with something clever tomorrow for the race and do something different to see if we can get some spots because overtaking is always difficult here. We will figure something out. On to tomorrow.”
Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
“Qualifying was good for Arrow McLaren SP. Pato did a great job on delivering a fast car, we chipped at it all day and it was a tough day. We had some adversity we worked through but all in all we got the job done. I’m disappointed for Felix because I know he had the pace and was just as quick as Pato all weekend. It’s unfortunate but we will rebound and I’ve got no doubts they’ll both have a great race tomorrow.”