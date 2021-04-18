Practice 1: 10th, 1:06.8435Practice 2: 5th, 1:06.3948Starting Position: 22ndQualifying: Round 1, Group 2: 11th, 1:07.0254 (Penalized for causing a yellow flag) “It’s a shame that I spun on my third lap in Round One since we were going to make through to the next round. I really feel bad for the guys because I think we had a really good car. Pato went on the pole so I really wasted an opportunity there when I put it in the gravel. It is what it is. We just have to come up with something clever tomorrow for the race and do something different to see if we can get some spots because overtaking is always difficult here. We will figure something out. On to tomorrow.”