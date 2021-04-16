“I can’t wait to get the 2021 season underway at Barber Motorsports Park. Our group has taken advantage of a long offseason to work on our weaknesses from 2020, so I’m excited to see that hard work come to fruition. We also had great momentum coming off of the 2020 campaign, so we are eager to continue to build upon those results. As always, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES looks to be very competitive, but I have no doubt in our ability to compete given the strength of our team and driver lineup. We are prepared for the challenge and look forward to putting on a good show for our fans and partners.”