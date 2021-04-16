|2021 Indy Grand Prix of AlabamaArrow McLaren SP Preview
|Barber Motorsports Park Date: Sunday, April 18
Round: 1/17
Race laps: 90
Total race distance: 214.2 miles/344.72 km
Length: 2.38miles/3.83 km
Number of turns: 17
Session start times:
Practice 1: Saturday, 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Saturday, 2:40 – 3:25 p.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 5:55 – 7:10 p.m. ET
Green Flag: Sunday, 3:40 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Barber Motorsports Park is one my absolute favorite tracks to visit during the year. I can’t think of a better place to finally start the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season after a long offseason full of lots of hard work by the Arrow McLaren SP team, Felix and myself. We are ready to get this season started.”
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“It’s been a long offseason for INDYCAR so I think everyone is just getting a bit anxious to get going again. We had quite a bit of testing last week so it almost feels like the season has started already, just need to have a proper race weekend to get going. I think Arrow McLaren SP has worked very hard and we feel ready in every possible way to get started. Bring on Barber Motorsports Park.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“I can’t wait to get the 2021 season underway at Barber Motorsports Park. Our group has taken advantage of a long offseason to work on our weaknesses from 2020, so I’m excited to see that hard work come to fruition. We also had great momentum coming off of the 2020 campaign, so we are eager to continue to build upon those results. As always, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES looks to be very competitive, but I have no doubt in our ability to compete given the strength of our team and driver lineup. We are prepared for the challenge and look forward to putting on a good show for our fans and partners.”