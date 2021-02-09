(Photo Courtesy of IndyCar)

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., February 9, 2021 – Road America is proud to announce that Vintage Indy™ will return to the event line-up for the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR weekend, June 17-20. Fans are welcome to the 4-day event weekend and are encouraged to follow safe practices, such as social distancing or wearing a cloth face-covering where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

During the event, several historic open-wheel race cars will traverse the 4.048-mile road course in multiple sessions demonstrating the cars on-track, sandwiched between breaks where spectators can visit a designated paddock area to see the machines up close and personal. All on track appearances will again be paced by the Johnny Lightning Special inspired Miles Ahead™ MINI John Cooper Works Hardtop, driven by two-time Indianapolis 500 Winner Al Unser Jr.

For those unaware, Vintage Indy™ dedicates itself to the history and preservation of “Indianapolis Championship Cars” created between 1911 and 1997.

Fans have three quick, convenient methods to buy tickets:

Online: Visit www.roadamerica.com Tickets are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Print your tickets to save time and enjoy a contactless experience at the gates.

Phone: Call 800-365-RACE or 920-892-4576 between 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday.

In-Person: Visit the Road America Ticket Office at the Road America Administration Building off of State Highway 67 (Gate 6) between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday.

Gates open at 7 a.m. and races run rain or shine. For more information, call 800-365-RACE (7223) or visit www.roadamerica.com

Anyone 16-years-old and under are always FREE with a paying adult at the gate.

All active-duty first responders will receive FREE entry to the REV Group Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response weekend. First responders, including law enforcement, fire, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians, will be admitted free of charge by showing valid identification indicating active service in the form of a department-issued ID, badge, copies of certifications or an active roster copy from their department on department letterhead. FREE admission must be redeemed at the gate and is only valid during the event weekend.

Additional protocols and guidelines for guests planning to attend can be found at www.roadamerica.com/safety