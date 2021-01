By Steve Wittich The first team test in preparation for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season took place at Sebring International Raceway in central Florida. Taking part in the test were drivers from A.J. Foyt Racing, Carlin, and Chip Ganassi Racing. It should come as no surprise that reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.