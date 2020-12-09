Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya will join Arrow McLaren SP to contest the 105th Running of the greatest spectacle in racing.

“I’m very excited to be joining Arrow McLaren SP for the Indianapolis 500,” said Montoya. “I have some great history with McLaren from my F1 days and I’m looking forward to making some more at next year’s Indianapolis 500.”

Montoya will pilot the third Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to team up with Arrow McLaren SP full-time drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. This will be Montoya’s first attempt at the Indianapolis 500 since 2017, when he finished sixth.

“Arrow McLaren SP is thrilled to have a driver of Juan’s caliber join the team for next year’s Indianapolis 500,” said Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt. He continued: “His experience will elevate the entire team, including our young, talented lineup of Pato and Felix. When you think that he’s only started the Indy 500 five times but won it twice, that’s impressive.”

Montoya won his first Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2000 and his second 15 years later. He isn’t new to McLaren Racing, having raced for the team in Formula One in 2005 and 2006.

“I’m delighted for Juan to rejoin the McLaren family and return to the Indianapolis 500 with Arrow McLaren SP,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “He is an intensely competitive, highly versatile driver, with deep experience at the top level of motorsport and a big following. Having him with us at the 500 next year will be great for the team and INDYCAR fans everywhere.”

The Colombian driver’s resume includes championships in CART and IMSA, with wins in the NTT INDYCAR Series, Formula One and NASCAR. Montoya will team up with veteran engineer Craig Hampson to compete for his third spot on the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy.

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on May 30, 2021 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Follow along with Arrow McLaren SP all season long on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube at @ArrowMcLarenSP.