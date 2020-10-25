Santino Ferrucci Race Summary:

· Santino Ferrucci had a fantastic start to the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season ending Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg only to have it end with an early race incident.

· Ferrucci qualified the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry 18th and started on row nine.

· He picked up four positions on the opening lap and got as high as ninth when some cars pitted early in a three stop strategy.

· Following his first pit stop he was hit by another driver causing damage to his car. That was followed by a brush with the wall.

· His race ended shortly thereafter when, following a restart, the front suspension let go sending the car into the wall damaging it beyond repair.

· Ferrucci finished 23rd.

· The Firestone GP of St. Petersburg was original scheduled as the first race of the season, but was rescheduled due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Santino Ferrucci Race Quote:

“We had a fantastic start to the race. We had the SealMaster Honda up to 14th, then 13. We just kept racing along. We came out of the pits after a really good, super-fast, pit stop and had contact going into turn four when another car came from the outside and hit us. The contact did slight damage to the car. During the next stint I unfortunately clipped the inside wall. When we went to do the restart the front suspension let go and my car went straight into the wall. Obviously, I’m disappointed about today, however, I want to thank the team for all the hard work and our partners for all their support during this unique season.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

· Ferrucci earned seven points today to finish 13th in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series championship standings with 290 points.

· Ferrucci finished in the top-10 in five of the 14 races during the 2020 season with a best showing of fourth in the Indianapolis 500, two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, ninth in the GMR Grand Prix and a 10th at St. Louis Race 2.

· The 2020 season was Ferrucci’s second full NTT IndyCar season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

· The Firestone GP of St. Petersburg was Ferrucci’s 35th career NTT IndyCar Series start and second on the streets of St. Petersburg.

· In his two starts on the streets of St. Petersburg, Ferrucci has a best qualifying position of 18th this year and a best finish of ninth in 2019.

· In 35 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has four top-five finishes. Fourth in the 2020 Indy 500 and fourth at Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019.

· Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut. He resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.