|2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. PetersburgArrow McLaren SP Race Report
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 6th
Finish: 2nd
Championship: 4th, 416 points
“I’m so proud of Arrow McLaren SP and myself for what we accomplished this year. Our win will have to wait. We came in second place in the season finale, just five points short of third place in the championship. We have lots to be proud of. I’m really grateful for the opportunity that I got. I think we showcased that we are a force to be reckoned with and we are going to be pushing next year to give these veterans a harder time. Hopefully, bring it to the last race and win this championship.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 10th
Finish: 16th
Championship: 19th, 195 points
“We had a really strong weekend up until the second half of the race. We were heading for a top 10 finish until I got taken out. It’s a bummer we couldn’t get a positive result in our final race with Arrow McLaren SP but I think I showed the rest of the series what I can do. I want to thank the entire team for all the hard work they have put in this year and support they have given me.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP
|“What a great race and what a great way to end the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. We are obviously very happy with today’s second place result for Pato and really happy with the way Oliver drove. He had some unfortunate contact that ended his chances for a promising result but he did a fantastic job today. More importantly, both drivers have done a fantastic job all season long dealing with adversity, overcoming that adversity, and growing stronger because of it. All in all, I’m very proud of everyone at Arrow McLaren SP and I’m happy to close out 2020 on a high note. I’m excited to get started on 2021 tomorrow.”
Gil de Ferran
Sporting Director, McLaren Racing
“What a result! Another podium and fourth in the championship for Pato. Oliver was driving a brilliant and competitive race, with a realistic possibility of finishing in the top 5. Unfortunately, the yellow came exactly at the wrong time for his last pit stop and he got unlucky again when an incident put him in the tire wall. Nevertheless, it was a performance he should be proud of. Pato’s race went more smoothly, the team executed strategy and pit stops very well. Pato, in his usual style, drove his heart out. His aggressiveness and determination were crucial at the end of the race to put himself in P2. We didn’t quite have enough to challenge the leader in the closing laps, but, again another stellar performance from Pato and the team. We close this year on a high and once again, I would like to thank our team, partners and fans. Last, but not least, congratulations to Scott Dixon on a historical championship victory, to cement his name as one of the greats! Well done Arrow McLaren SP…on to 2021, it starts tomorrow!”