“What a great race and what a great way to end the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. We are obviously very happy with today’s second place result for Pato and really happy with the way Oliver drove. He had some unfortunate contact that ended his chances for a promising result but he did a fantastic job today. More importantly, both drivers have done a fantastic job all season long dealing with adversity, overcoming that adversity, and growing stronger because of it. All in all, I’m very proud of everyone at Arrow McLaren SP and I’m happy to close out 2020 on a high note. I’m excited to get started on 2021 tomorrow.”



Gil de Ferran

Sporting Director, McLaren Racing



“What a result! Another podium and fourth in the championship for Pato. Oliver was driving a brilliant and competitive race, with a realistic possibility of finishing in the top 5. Unfortunately, the yellow came exactly at the wrong time for his last pit stop and he got unlucky again when an incident put him in the tire wall. Nevertheless, it was a performance he should be proud of. Pato’s race went more smoothly, the team executed strategy and pit stops very well. Pato, in his usual style, drove his heart out. His aggressiveness and determination were crucial at the end of the race to put himself in P2. We didn’t quite have enough to challenge the leader in the closing laps, but, again another stellar performance from Pato and the team. We close this year on a high and once again, I would like to thank our team, partners and fans. Last, but not least, congratulations to Scott Dixon on a historical championship victory, to cement his name as one of the greats! Well done Arrow McLaren SP…on to 2021, it starts tomorrow!”