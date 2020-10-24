  • Alexander Rossi qualifies second in St. Petersburg for final INDYCAR race of 2020
  • Honda’s Colton Herta, Jack Harvey and James Hinchcliffe also advance to the “Fast Six” final qualifying round
  • Championship leader Scott Dixon to start 11th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Oct. 24, 2020) – Alexander Rossi and Andretti Autosport led the way for Honda today in qualifying for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, final race in the 14-round 2020 NTT INDYCAR Series season.

Rossi’s fast lap was just over a tenth of a second off the pole-winning time of Will Power, while his Andretti Autosport teammate, Colton Herta, will start third.  Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey qualified fourth, with James Hinchcliffe making it four Hondas in the top five in his Andretti Autosport machine.

Championship leader Scott Dixon, who can clinch his sixth INDYCAR title tomorrow, will start 11th, as Honda also seeks its ninth, and third consecutive, Manufacturers’ Championship.  Sunday’s championship-determining, 100-lap Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT, with live network television coverage on NBC.

Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport Honda) second-fastest qualifier: “I think we got better in every round of qualifying. We started the weekend strong in practice, so I think that’s a huge difference maker on these weekends when you only have the one practice session. It’s a really good effort for the team to do the ‘off-line’ [pre-race setup] development – we haven’t been to a street course yet this year, so for Honda and Andretti Autosport to have three cars in the top six is a testament to that. I think we just have to keep chipping away at it and we’re in a good position to go and get that first win [of 2020] tomorrow.”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Circuit:       Bayfront Park/Albert Whitted Airport (1.8-mile temporary street circuit) St. Petersburg, FL

Weather:     Sunny, warm, humid, 85 degrees F

Top 12 Qualifying Results:

Ps.Driver      TeamManufacturerBest TimeNotes
  1.Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet1:01.0368125.116 mph average
  2.Alexander RossiAndretti AutosportHonda1:01.1730Fast Six final qualifying
  3.Colton HertaAndretti Harding AutosportHonda1:01.1815Fast Six final qualifying
  4.Jack HarveyMeyer Shank RacingHonda1:01.3626Fast Six final qualifying
  5.James HinchcliffeAndretti Autosport Honda1:01.3675Fast Six final qualifying
  6.Pato O’WardArrow McLaren SPChevrolet1:01.7725Fast Six final qualifying
  7.Sebastien BourdaisA.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet1:00.81022nd round qualifying
  8.Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet1:00.86762nd round qualifying
  9.Rinus VeeKay-REd Carpenter RacingChevrolet1:00.88372nd round qualifying
10.Oliver Askew-RArrow McLaren SPChevrolet1:00.97722nd round qualifying
11.Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda1:01.02832nd round qualifying
12.Simon PagenaudTeam PenskeChevrolet1:01.22982nd round qualifying

Other Honda Results

13.Takuma SatoRahal Letterman LaniganHonda1:00.9423Round 1, Group 1
15.Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi Racing Honda1:00.9619Round 1, Group 1
16.Alex Palou-RDCR with Team Goh               Honda1:01.1630Round 1, Group 2
17.Graham RahalRahal Letterman LaniganHonda1:01.1458Round 1, Group 1
18.Santino FerrucciDCR with Vasser-Sullivan     Honda1:01.1797Round 1, Group 2
19.Ryan Hunter-ReayAndretti AutosportHonda1:01.1732Round 1, Group 1
22.Felix RosenqvistChip Ganassi Racing            Honda1:01.5224Round 1, Group 2
23.Marco AndrettiAndretti Herta AutosportHonda1:01.6833Round 1, Group 1