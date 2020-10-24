Santino Ferrucci Qualifying Summary:

· Santino Ferrucci qualified the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry 18th for tomorrow’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit in St. Petersburg, Florida.

· Ferrucci went out in Group 2 in Round 1 of qualifying and posted the ninth fastest lap, 1:01.1797, of the 12 drivers in his group. He will start on row nine in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

· The 18th place starting position is Ferrucci’s best in two races at St. Petersburg. In his debut last year he qualified 23rd and then had an outstanding race finishing ninth.

Santino Ferrucci Qualifying Quote:

“It was a very interesting first day for the SealMaster Honda team. We have a better race car than a qualifying car. We’re struggling to break into the top-10. I’m struggling. I’ve been bouncing the car off the wall multiple times in both practice and qualifying. We’re not extracting the best out of the lap time. We’ve just got to tidy it up for tomorrow and we’ll be fine.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

· Ferrucci is currently 12th in the NTT IndyCar Series championship standings with 283 points, 11 points out of 10th.

· He has finished in the top-10 in five of the 13 races during the 2020 season with a best finish of fourth in the Indianapolis 500, two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, ninth in the GMR Grand Prix and a 10th at St. Louis Race 2.

· Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

· The 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be Ferrucci’s 35th career NTT IndyCar Series start and second on the streets of St. Petersburg.

· In 34 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has four top-five finishes. Fourth in the 2020 Indy 500 and fourth at Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019.

· Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut. He resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.