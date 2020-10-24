“It was a good day for Arrow McLaren SP. First of all, getting Oliver back in the car was big for us and big for him. I’m really happy that he was able to get back in the car for his home race. In terms of performance, it was really tight out there. Everybody is quick. We are just trying to get up to the front end. Pato did a great job to get into the Firestone Racing Fast Six but made a mistake in Turn 1 on his flying lap. Those things happen and we will start P6. Oliver was really close to getting out of Round Two but didn’t quite get there. All in all, good day for us and we will look to race forward.”



Gil de Ferran Sporting Director, McLaren Racing



“Starting with Oliver, this was his second best qualifying of the season, so this has been a really positive comeback weekend so far for him. On Pato’s side, it was great to get into the fast six, it demonstrates well how competitive he has been. We rolled the dice and he tried hard to get into the front row, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. Looking at the times, you can see how competitive the IndyCar field is. Regardless, both guys are in good starting positions to be able to run a competitive race. Execute is the word! Looking forward to the usual exciting show St Pete provides in front of local loyal fans!”

