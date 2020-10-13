Pato O’Ward to continue with Arrow McLaren SP in 2021

October 13, 2020

Arrow McLaren SP announced today that Pato O’Ward will continue to race for the team for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, once again piloting the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

“I am beyond excited to be racing with Arrow McLaren SP next season to build on what we have accomplished so far this year. Such a great group of people who truly have welcomed me like a second family,” said O’Ward. “Given how much change I have seen in my career to this point, it is invaluable to get the opportunity to put down roots and build on a foundation year over year.”

O’Ward will continue with the team after a strong showing in his first full season in INDYCAR, currently sitting fifth in the championship standings with one race remaining. The Mexican driver, who is still only 21-years-old, will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in 2021, which he has raced to one pole position, three podiums and nine top 10 finishes in 2020.

“The entire team and I are thrilled to have Pato back in the car next year,” said Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt. “He has shown incredible form this year and has kept himself in the championship hunt all season long. I think he has the potential to compete at the highest level in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for a long time.”

Arrow McLaren SP’s 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES full driver lineup will be announced in due course.

The team has one race remaining in the 2020 season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on October 25. Tune in on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET and follow along on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube at @ArrowMcLarenSP.