“Looking forward to qualifying and racing tomorrow. We know we have good speed and that the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets are good. We made a mistake in the race that cost us big time. We have another chance tomorrow, and we will make the most of it for sure.”



Gil de Ferran

Sporting Director, McLaren Racing



“Tough day at the office for Arrow McLaren SP. Pato had another brilliant start but we could see both drivers had handling difficulties from the get-go. Unfortunately for Pato, we had to serve a drivethrough penalty and then do one extra stop for tires. Otherwise his pace was quite decent, despite all the issues. Helio’s race today was more focused on learning and getting prepared for tomorrow. He also fought hard all race and got to the end cleanly, which was our main goal. We have some homework to do tonight to improve our cars and I am sure we will come back stronger tomorrow.”