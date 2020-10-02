|2020 Harvest Grand Prix – Race OneArrow McLaren SP Race Report
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Road Course
Dates: Friday, October 2 & Saturday, October 3
Rounds: 12&13/14
Race One Laps: 85
Race Two total distance: 207.32 miles/333.63 km
Race Two Laps: 75
Race Two total distance: 182.93 miles/294.375 km
Length: 2.439 miles/3.925 km
Number of turns: 14
Session start times:
Qualifying – Race Two: Saturday, 10:20 – 10:50 a.m. ET
Race Two – Green Flag: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN – RACE TWO: Saturday, 2:30PM ET on NBC
|Helio Castroneves – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position, Race One: 19th
Finish, Race One: 20th
Championship: 27th, 48 points
“It’s great to be back in a race car in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Arrow McLaren SP and Chevrolet did a phenomenal job by giving me the tools that I needed. Obviously a little off pace, however it was great to understand what we need to do to learn about the car. We will make some adjustments for tomorrow. That’s the good news, we have another day to do it all over again.”
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position, Race One: 10th
Finish, Race One: 22nd
Championship: 4th, 346 points
“There is not much to say, it’s probably the worst day we’ve had all year. We just have to regroup tomorrow and try to go win the race. There’s nothing that we can do right now, honestly. For the rest of the year, we have to try to win as many races we can. There’s two more to chase. We will be going for it tomorrow.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Looking forward to qualifying and racing tomorrow. We know we have good speed and that the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets are good. We made a mistake in the race that cost us big time. We have another chance tomorrow, and we will make the most of it for sure.”
Gil de Ferran
Sporting Director, McLaren Racing
“Tough day at the office for Arrow McLaren SP. Pato had another brilliant start but we could see both drivers had handling difficulties from the get-go. Unfortunately for Pato, we had to serve a drivethrough penalty and then do one extra stop for tires. Otherwise his pace was quite decent, despite all the issues. Helio’s race today was more focused on learning and getting prepared for tomorrow. He also fought hard all race and got to the end cleanly, which was our main goal. We have some homework to do tonight to improve our cars and I am sure we will come back stronger tomorrow.”