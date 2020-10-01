By Steve Wittich Only the most professional of race car drivers can play the dual role of the consummate teammate, while also looking out for their own interests. Helio Castroneves, who is subbing for Oliver Askew at Arrow McLaren SP (AMSP) this weekend, is one of the few drivers that can help move the AMSP…
Help the team and help himself. Helio Castroneves’ dual goal of helping Arrow McLaren SP and proving that he still has ‘it.’ Includes interesting notes about his future.
