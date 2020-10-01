“First of all it’s great to be back here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and in front of fans. We are happy to see Team Chevy on the pole. It’s been an up-and-down weekend for us so far with an untimely caution in qualifying for Pato. Helio’s doing a great job getting up to speed. He’s been an absolute pleasure to work with and he’s done a great job adapting to our team and competing in an incredibly tough situation. I’m proud of all the hard work. We have pace but haven’t had the chance to show it yet. So hopefully we will bring a good strategy to the table tomorrow and make our way to the front.”



Gil de Ferran

Sporting Director, McLaren Racing





“It was very little running today when you step back and look at it. On Pato’s side, we tried a few things to improve the car, and I think he had a good shot. It’s unfortunate the session got cut short in his qualifying group, but that’s how it goes sometimes. Considering how little time Helio’s had in the car, I think he did a really good job. So, I’m sure things are going to get better throughout the weekend. We have to take what we can get today and see if we can move forward tomorrow.”