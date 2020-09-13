Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet



Qualified: 21st, No Time

Started: 21st

Finished: 9th

“We started 21st and made our way up a few places at the start, but then everything kind of went sideways from there. We came into the pits for the first stop and guys were getting released, which put us into a position where we couldn’t turn into the box quite as tight as we wanted to. This meant the fuel probe couldn’t quite connect and we couldn’t get fuel into the car. This led to us having to go all the way to the back and pit for more fuel. We had to make everything up on track after that. We had such strong pace and I truly think if we had started up front, we would have been better. I made a very stupid mistake in qualifying that really put us on the back foot and I tried to earn back as much as I could today by giving it everything I had. At the end of the day, a top 10 finish isn’t bad from where we started.” Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet



Qualified: 14th, 1:33.4681

Started: 14th

Finished: 15th

“The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP team made good progress during the weekend. Today was the first time I had to fuel save this year, which was an adjustment, but I felt like I gave it my all. Looking forward to getting back to the Indianapolis Road Course, where we qualified in the Fast Six earlier this year. I think the entire team has a lot of potential and I’m looking forward to capitalizing on that.”



Taylor Kiel

Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP



“Oliver had a decent qualifying effort so he was able to stay in the middle of the pack the whole race and hold position. Pato qualified in the back and made it pretty hard for himself but he had a really good start and we gained six positions, putting ourselves back in the game. The strategy was coming to us for the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet but on the first stop, we didn’t get into our box well enough. There was a lot of traffic going on and he didn’t hit his marks like we needed him to, so we couldn’t plug the fuel in. That cost us a lot but nonetheless, we went back to the back and made our way ultimately to P9. I’m really proud of the toughness that was on display today from both the drivers and the entire team, to make the most out of a really tough weekend.”