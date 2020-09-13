Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Qualified: 15th, 1:07.0354Started: 15thFinished: 11th

“Yeah, we had a really messy day today. Not starting toward the front doesn’t make your life any easier. We had some clutch issues in the pits which caused us to stall. That made it really difficult for us to get out of the box. We made up as much time as we could on track. We were very fast and I think the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was one of the best cars out there. We just didn’t quite perfect the little things that get you to the front today. We will work on that for tomorrow and we should have a good race.” Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Qualified: 16th, 1:07.6211Started: 16thFinished: 19th

“It was a tough day for the entire team. You’re always going into the race on your back foot when you don’t qualify toward the front. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet felt strong during the race but it’s always tough to pass at Mid-Ohio and we just couldn’t make up ground. The entire team will put in the work tonight to figure out how we can be better and faster tomorrow. Looking forward to getting another shot at it.”





Taylor Kiel

Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP



“I think tomorrow is going to be a completely different challenge for Arrow McLaren SP. We get another chance to qualify, which is really important. I think that’s where the results in today’s race started. When you qualify in the back here, it’s really tough to pass in the race. We will look to improve on the qualifying, first and foremost. The team raced okay today but we had a stall in pit lane for the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet that cost us about 15 seconds. If you factor all that in, we could have had a really good day if everything went our way but sometimes that’s how it works and we will try to be better tomorrow. We will work on it overnight and hopefully get better results for both Pato and Oliver tomorrow.”

