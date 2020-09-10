Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Dates: Saturday, September 12 & Sunday, September 13
Rounds: 10&11/14
Race laps: 75
Total race distance: 169.35 miles/272.54 km
Length: 2.258 miles/3.63 km
Number of turns: 13
Session start times:
- Practice: Saturday, 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Qualifying – Race One: Saturday, 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET
- Race One – Green Flag: Saturday, 5:00 p.m. ET
- Qualifying – Race Two: Sunday, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. ET
- Race Two – Green Flag: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
TUNE IN – RACE ONE: Saturday, 4:30PM ET on NBCSN
TUNE IN – RACE TWO: Sunday, 1:00PM ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Championship: 3rd
Points: 297 “We are returning to road course action this weekend at Mid-Ohio. I think it’s going to be a good change for the championship race, after having five oval races in a row. It will be a good challenge for Arrow McLaren SP and I’m looking forward to building on the success that I had there in 2018 with Indy Lights, getting both poles and both wins. Our objective is going to be the same as it has been the past couple of weeks: qualify up front and try to score a couple podium finishes.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Championship: 17thPoints: 155Rookie of the Year: 3rd “Mid-Ohio is one of my favorite tracks and it was one of the most memorable weekends for me last year in Indy Lights, winning two races and extending my championship lead. I’ve been dying to get back on a road course and I’m looking forward to the challenges that another condensed double-header weekend will bring us. I’m sure that Arrow McLaren SP and Chevrolet will once again give us a strong car to compete, so I’m focused on getting good results and finishing the year strong.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Everyone at Arrow McLaren SP was thrilled to hear that we would be racing at Mid-Ohio once again. We love racing at this circuit and are excited for the challenge of a doubleheader weekend format. With two qualifying sessions, two races and over 100 points on the table, there is much for us to play for, both in the driver’s championship and the Rookie of the Year. Our two Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet crews and drivers have really come together over the last few events and we will look to carry that momentum into strong results this weekend.”
|Gil de Ferran
Sporting Director, McLaren Racing
|“We are back to road course racing! After what feels like eons since Road America, it will be good to be back to turning both ways on one of America’s great road circuits. Arrow McLaren SP was competitive at Road America but Mid-Ohio presents very different challenges for the car and the driver. Our team has done a great deal of homework going into this weekend, which is absolutely crucial given the very short amount of track time we have to prepare ourselves. Hopefully we can continue on our progression and continue fighting through the field!”