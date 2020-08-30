Santino Ferrucci Race 2 Summary:

· Santino Ferrucci had a strong drive piloting the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne with Vasser-Sullivan entry to a 10th place finish in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Madison, Illinois.

· Ferrucci qualified 16th for Race 2. He started on the outside of Row 8.

· The race opened with two yellow flag laps due to some fluid on the track from one of the sweepers.

· When the green flag flew Ferrucci did what he has become known for, he picked up six positions on the opening two laps to move into 10th place.

· Ferrucci ran in the top-10, except for pit stops, through the entire race.

· He had a chance at a top-five finish, however lapped traffic during the final stint made it impossible to move forward.

Santino Ferrucci Race Quote:

“We finished in the top-10 and the car was phenomenal. It was a solid Race 2 for the SealMaster Honda team in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. We really had a top-five car. I just got caught up in lapped traffic at the end, so we ended up sitting where we were. Overall, really proud of the engineering team getting the car sorted.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

· Ferrucci earned 20 points today and is now ninth in the IndyCar championship standings with 216 points.

· Ferrucci has finished in the top-10 in five of the nine races during the 2020 season with a season high fourth in the Indianapolis 500, two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, and a ninth place showing in the GMR Grand Prix.

· The 2020 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 was Ferrucci’s 30th career NTT IndyCar Series start and third at World Wide Technology Raceway.

· In three starts at WWT Raceway he has finished in the top-10 twice with a best showing of fourth in his WWT debut last year. His best starting position is sixth also in 2019.

· Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar Series season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

· In 30 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has four top-five finishes. Fourth in the 2020 Indy 500 and fourth at Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019) and 12 top-10 showings.

· Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut and resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.