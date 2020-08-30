Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet



Qualified: 13th, 180.579 mph



Started: 13th

Finished: 17th



“We just got passed by too many cars at the start. That made it really tough to get through the field. I feel like we had the car to maybe get into the top-10 or top-5. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was fast in clean air, when we had it. Just disappointed with the start that made our race really difficult from there. Looking forward to hopefully getting back on a road course in a couple weeks.”



Taylor Kiel

Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP





“It’s too bad we don’t have three races this weekend. It was a really good run by Pato. He drove great all day. Really good strategy calls by all of us on the stand, and man, the pit stop guys did an excellent job again. A really solid weekend all-in-all and really good points. I’m disappointed for Oliver with the rough start. Passing here is very difficult so it was an uphill battle for him. The team is headed in the right direction, we are knocking on the door for the first victory as a team, and I’m excited to get going hopefully in a few weeks at Mid-Ohio. Hats off to Chevrolet today, locking out the top-four.”