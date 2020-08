By Steve Wittich For the 59th time in his career Will Power will start an NTT INDYCAR® SERIES race from the pole position. His first lap, with a speed of 182.394mph, was 0.318mph quicker than Indianapolis 500 rookie of the year Pato O’Ward, who will start on the outside of the front row for Saturday…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.