Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Qualified: 15th, 180.053 mph

Started: 15thFinished: 14th



“A really rough start today. Everyone seemed to check up in front of me in the midfield and made some contact with the front wing. Luckily the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet crew were able to replace the wing and keep me on the lead lap. Our race was compromised from the start, but we salvaged what we could. I’m looking forward to tomorrow with a better starting position.”



Taylor Kiel

Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP



“It was a good day. We are still looking, as a group, at how to get both Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets up front. Oliver had a crazy start back there, and we know when you start back there anything can happen. It’s unfortunate that Oliver got caught up. Pato drove an excellent race. He’s been on fire lately and so have the boys in the pits. It’s tough we weren’t a couple positions higher, but we will take the podium. It’s a good points day and we will move on to tomorrow.”

