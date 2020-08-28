August 28, 2020, St. Louis Region – Raceway Gives, the charitable foundation of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, has announced a partnership with Ascend Fundraising Solutions, the leading raffle, sweepstakes and private lottery technology provider for more than 500 charities worldwide. The partnership will unveil the new Raceway 50-50 program on Saturday, August 29, during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Mega Weekend. The link to the 50-50 site is: www.raceway5050.org.

“Ascend Fundraising Solutions has an incredible track record with professional and collegiate charities across the globe,” said Larry Albus, Director of Raceway Gives. “Major sports teams in St. Louis, as well as other tracks in our sport, have been highly satisfied with the service provided by Ascend. This will be a tremendous opportunity for us to expand the fundraising efforts for our STEM-based charity efforts.”

The Raceway 50-50 program will feature both on-site sales during the August 29-30 INDYCAR-NASCAR weekend as well as online sales for Illinois residents who are not in attendance at the event. Throughout the year, Raceway 50-50 will offer on-site and online raffles as well as sweepstakes programs.

“The mission of Raceway Gives is to further broaden our reach in working with local charities and STEM programs,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “In order to accomplish that goal, we need to be able to make a significant impact. Ascend has demonstrated that they are the perfect partner for this mission.”

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Raceway Gives

The Raceway Gives Foundation was created as a means to leverage the resources and technology opportunities associated with motorsports to provide educational programs that enhance opportunities for all youth, ages 8 to 18, with a focus on the gifted, diverse and underserved – as well as military families – using the three pillars: