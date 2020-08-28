World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Dates: Saturday, August 29 & Sunday, August 30
Rounds: 8&9/14
Race laps: 200
Total race distance: 250 miles/402.336 km
Length: 1.25 miles/2.012 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- Qualifying: Saturday, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Lap One qualifies Race One
- Lap Two qualifies Race Two
- Race One – Green Flag: Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET
- Race Two – Green Flag: Sunday, 3:45 p.m. ET
TUNE IN – RACE ONE: Saturday, 3:00PM ET on NBCSN
TUNE IN – RACE TWO: Sunday, 3:00PM ET on NBCSN
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 1stSpeed: 181.532 “We put a lot of very valuable work into that session. We did everything we wanted to do to prepare for tomorrow’s qualifying and race. There’s so many little things that go into it that make a perfect race, so we want to make the best out of it. This Arrow McLaren SP crew gave us some really strong cars to roll out with and I think it was just fine tuning from there. I ended the day really happy, and I think we will be ready for qualifying tomorrow.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 13thSpeed: 178.753 “It was good first session. It’s nice to be back in St. Louis and to welcome the fans back as well. I always love driving around here, so looking forward to building on that practice into qualifying tomorrow. Arrow McLaren SP and Chevrolet did a great job preparing us for this weekend with the quick turnaround. We are ready to go.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director
|“The session went really well. We accomplished our goal of unloading two cars with great balance and speed. That’s something we put a premium on, so to be able to do that was a good to see. I think Arrow McLaren SP also took full advantage of the extra 30 minutes that we got for both of our first time drivers. All in all, we executed at the level we expect and that’s a credit to the team. We will continue to push tonight and see what tomorrow brings.”