Honda Unveils 2020 Civic Type R Pace Car

Type R will pace NTT INDYCAR SERIES field to the green flag this weekend

Latest in a series of Honda INDYCAR Pace Cars

Civic Type R improvements for 2020 include ride, handling and cooling

Honda Unveils 2020 Civic Type R Pace Car

TORRANCE, CA (August 27, 2020) – Honda today unveiled the new 2020 Honda Civic Type R Pace Car, which will lead the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field to the green flag for this weekend’s Bommarito Automotive Group doubleheader race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, just outside St. Louis, Missouri.

The latest in a series of Honda Pace Cars utilized for Indy car competition since 2006, the newest Pace Car benefits from improvements made to the production Honda Civic Type R for 2020, including freshened exterior and interior styling; improvements to the ride, handling, and braking performance; and increased engine cooling.

The new Civic Type R Pace Car is finished in Boost Blue, with a custom graphics wrap.

“As the fastest production front wheel drive car in the world, the 2020 Honda Civic Type R is a perfect match for Pace Car duties,” said Art St. Cyr, vice president, Auto Operations for American Honda. “The race-bred 2.0-liter, direct injected and turbocharged engine produces more than 300 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, making it the ideal Honda vehicle for leading the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the green flag.”

Since its U.S. introduction in 2017, the Civic Type R has gathered near universal acclaim for its unique blend of potent dynamic performance and day-to-day driving civility. The Civic Type R was named a 2018 AUTOMOBILE All-Star, and a 2018 Editor’s Choice by Car and Driver. The Type R has also garnered an enviable reputation on the racing circuit from professional racers utilizing the Civic Type R to compete in the SRO Touring Car America and other racing series around the world.

Modifications to the Civic Type R Pace Car include a Honda Performance Development [HPD] brake package, including competition rotors, racing pads and stainless steel brake lines; interior safety roll cage; and four-point racing harnesses. An exclusive graphics package over the base Boost Blue exterior caps the conversion from showroom Civic Type R to an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Pace Car.

HPD has three ready-to-race Civic models for touring car competition. The line starts with the affordable and reliable Civic Si TCA race car, then leads to the Civic Type R TC racer that puts legendary Type R performance on track, and culminates with the no-compromise, championship-winning Civic Type R TCR race car. All competition Civics, along with a full line of performance parts, are available from HPD through the company’s Honda Racing Line program. HPD’s unparalleled trackside support at every level is a unique benefit that no other manufacturer can offer. Find out more about these cars and our performance product programs at: https://hpd.honda.com/Motorsports/Touring