Championship: 17th

Points: 126

Rookie of the Year: 2nd

“I’m looking forward to putting the Indy 500 behind us but continuing our strong form on ovals. Gateway [World Wide Technology Raceway] in St. Louis is a place that I love visiting and a track that I’ve had a lot of success at in the past. I also can’t wait to see the fans in the stands, which is something I really miss. The working relationship between Arrow McLaren SP and Chevrolet is getting stronger every weekend and every chance we have on track, so we are looking forward to continuing to learn as much as possible together.”