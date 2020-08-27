World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Dates: Saturday, August 29 & Sunday, August 30
Rounds: 8&9/14
Race laps: 200
Total race distance: 250 miles/402.336 km
Length: 1.25 miles/2.012 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- Rookie Practice: Friday, 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. ET
- Practice: Friday, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Lap One qualifies Race One
- Lap Two qualififies Race Two
- Race One – Green Flag: Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET
- Race Two – Green Flag: Sunday, 3:45 p.m. ET
TUNE IN – RACE ONE: Saturday, 3:00PM ET on NBCSN
TUNE IN – RACE TWO: Sunday, 3:00PM ET on NBCSN
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Championship: 3rd
Points: 218
“The last time I was at Gateway [World Wide Technology Raceway] was in 2018 with Indy Lights and I had a solid run, finishing in third. The whole Arrow McLaren SP team is going to be pushing hard to get the best out of our cars and get to the top step of the podium this weekend. The hard work of the entire team paid off at Indy and hopefully it will again.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Championship: 17th
Points: 126
Rookie of the Year: 2nd
“I’m looking forward to putting the Indy 500 behind us but continuing our strong form on ovals. Gateway [World Wide Technology Raceway] in St. Louis is a place that I love visiting and a track that I’ve had a lot of success at in the past. I also can’t wait to see the fans in the stands, which is something I really miss. The working relationship between Arrow McLaren SP and Chevrolet is getting stronger every weekend and every chance we have on track, so we are looking forward to continuing to learn as much as possible together.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director
|“The whole Arrow McLaren SP team is excited to get back to racing after a mixed result in Indianapolis. Oliver and Pato have both shown their pace on ovals this year so we hope that Gateway [World Wide Technology Raceway] is no different. Pato has made his way to third in the driver’s championship and Oliver is second by just one point in the Rookie of the Year standings, so there is a lot to play for this weekend. Hopefully we can put together two solid results for our team, fans, and partners.”