The Indy 500 debut for Citrone/Buhl Autosport had just about everything. In what was certainly a unique scene over the past two weeks with no fans in attendance, the show went on and The Greatest Spectacle in Racing delivered that same level of excitement and competition fans have become accustomed to over the decades at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Starting 12th in the field, Spencer quickly moved his way up a few spots in the first few laps. Over the course of the race, he moved up and down though the pack and was making a late charge through the field but a scary crash off turn 4 with 5 laps to go ended the day early. Spencer was able to get out of the car and then taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. He was discharged last night, and we are VERY happy to report he is feeling okay this morning!

A big congratulations to our Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammates who filled out two spots on the podium. Graham Rahal nabbed a 3rd place finish and the checkered flag went to Takuma Sato, who claimed his 2nd Indy 500 title!

Thank you to everyone that supported the No. 45 car and team and we are already counting down the days to the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500! Citrone/Buhl Autosport is just getting started so be sure to keep track of the team and follow @citronebuhl for what comes next!