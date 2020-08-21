Fernando Alonso -No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice: 23rd

Speed: 222.680

Total Laps: 72



“It was the last opportunity to test the last few items we had on our list. Some of them were ok and some of them we will not be keeping for the race. Now we have a more or less clear idea of what we want. Sunday is a completely different thing and it’s supposed to be a bit hotter, so we will try to adapt to the conditions. There’s nothing more to test on the table so it’s race time!”



Taylor Kiel

Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP



“Feeling good with two cars in the top 5. The 66 group had a few things to test but looked like they too found a happy balance. We got our fast time with the tow, but the car was quick in the no tow speeds as well. I think the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets in race trim are really good, and it is something we placed a lot of emphasis on all week. To validate that is a really good feeling heading into race day.”