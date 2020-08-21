|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 1st
Speed: 225.355
Total Laps: 84
“I think we are ready for the challenge ahead. It was a very positive day in terms of how we were feeling in traffic, passing cars, and playing around in five, 10, and 15 car trains. I think it is going to be very interesting to see how the cars will behave on Sunday in 10-15 degree hotter temps. I think we are ready, and we ended the day very happy with how everything fell and felt. So we are looking forward to race day and going forward.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 5th
Speed: 224.128
Total Laps: 82
“It was good. Probably the best I have felt in traffic. I think we are really going in the right direction and made the right changes over the mid-week break. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet felt good throughout the stint and I passed a few different people. Race day is going to be a different animal but I’m sure we are ready to react to the challenges and have a good day.”
|Fernando Alonso -No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice: 23rd
Speed: 222.680
Total Laps: 72
“It was the last opportunity to test the last few items we had on our list. Some of them were ok and some of them we will not be keeping for the race. Now we have a more or less clear idea of what we want. Sunday is a completely different thing and it’s supposed to be a bit hotter, so we will try to adapt to the conditions. There’s nothing more to test on the table so it’s race time!”
Taylor Kiel
Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP
“Feeling good with two cars in the top 5. The 66 group had a few things to test but looked like they too found a happy balance. We got our fast time with the tow, but the car was quick in the no tow speeds as well. I think the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets in race trim are really good, and it is something we placed a lot of emphasis on all week. To validate that is a really good feeling heading into race day.”
|Gil de Ferran
Sporting Director, McLaren Racing
“It was a good day for the whole team. It was the last opportunity to take a few doubts out of our minds and refine a little bit of what we already had. We tried a few things that worked well, and on the opposite, things that didn’t go well on the No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. No. 5 and No. 7 are reasonably happy, and the No. 66 is reasonably happy. On we go to the Indy 500.”