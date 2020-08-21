Santino Ferrucci Carb Day Summary:

· Santino Ferrucci piloted the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne with Vasser-Sullivan entry to a fast lap of 222.806 mph on Carb Day, the final practice before 104th running of Indianapolis 500 on the fabled 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

· Reduced speeds were seen throughout the field as engine boost has been returned to pre-qualifying levels

· Santino Ferrucci qualified 19th and will grid on the inside of Row 7 for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Santino Ferrucci Carb Day Quote:

“We tried a few things today with the SealMaster Honda and made a big improvement over practice last Sunday. I’m a lot more comfortable behind the wheel and we can actually pass cars. I believe we have a good car for the race Sunday.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

· The 2020 Indianapolis 500 will be Ferrucci’s 28th career NTT IndyCar Series start and second Indianapolis 500.

· The 19th place qualifying position is Ferrucci’s best in two attempts at IMS. It surpasses his 23rd place starting position in his Indy 500 debut last year. He finished seventh.

· Ferrucci is 11th in the IndyCar championship standings with 116 points.

· He has finished in the top-9 in three of the six races during the 2020 season with two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, and a ninth place showing in the GMR Grand Prix.

· Ferrucci is the 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year.”

· He finished third in 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings, third in laps completed (2037 of 2092) and was fourth among all drivers on ovals with 170 points.

· Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar Series season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

· In 27 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has three top-five finishes (Fourth at: Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019) and 10 top-10 showings.

· Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut and resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Next Race:

Round 7 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the 104th running of the Indianapolis500, August 23, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.