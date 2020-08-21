#9: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon posts second-fastest run in final practice prior to the Indianapolis 500

Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato also fast as Honda drivers claim seven of top ten speeds

104th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (August 21, 2020) – Five-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and current points leader Scott Dixon led the way for Honda today in the traditional “Carb Day” final practice session prior to Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

The final practice prior to Sunday’s running of the 104th Indianapolis 500 saw Dixon post the second-fastest lap speed of 224.646 mph, just one tenth of a second off today’s quickest driver, Pato O’Ward.

Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato made it three Honda drivers in the top four of the speed charts today.

Zach Veach ran sixth fastest in today’s two-hour practice session, with fellow Honda drivers Marcus Ericsson eighth, Jack Harvey ninth and rookie Alex Palou rounding out the top 10.

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday, August 23, with live television coverage on NBC starting with pre-race festivities at 1 p.m. EDT.

Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) Second fastest today: “We had to go through our front wings [primary and spares] today, just to make sure they’re all close in case we need [a spare] in the race. The #9 PNC Bank Honda felt really good and really fast. It pulls up [to other cars] wicked fast. Hopefully that’s true when it comes to the race! It definitely looks like there are some good cars out there – and some not so good cars. I think there has always been, especially these last few years, an underlying tone of ‘it’s hard to pass’. This year [passing] has been a lot easier for us. I think a lot of credit goes out to HPD and Honda. We’re proud to be powered by them. They have done a lot to help that, and I think we’ve made a lot of changes on the team and the car that’s helped that as well. It’s good to see.”

Indianapolis 500 “Carb Day” Final Practice

Circuit: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-mile oval), Indianapolis, IN

2019 Winner: Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske) 175.794 mph average

Weather: Sunny, mild, 73 degrees F

Indianapolis 500 “Fast Friday” Top-10 Results:

Ps. Driver Team Manufacturer Best Speed Notes 2. Pato O’Ward-R Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 225.355 2. Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 224.646 +0.1262 sec 3. Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 224.599 4. Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 224.580 5. Oliver Askew-R Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 224.128 6. Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Honda 223.957 7. Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 223.764 8. Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 223.700 9. Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 223.641 10. Alex Palou-R DCR with Team Goh Honda 223.570

