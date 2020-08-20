Best practices from other spectator events to be applied during Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend

August 20, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and Safety-Kleen Racing, a Clean Harbors Company, today announced the industry leader in sanitation practices and COVID-19 decontamination will be utilized during the speedway’s August 29-30 INDYCAR, NASCAR and ARCA racing weekend. The track, which is operating under the Restore Illinois Guidelines for Outdoor Seated Spectator Events, will rely on Clean Harbors for disinfecting and decontaminating to ensure the comfort and safety of all fans, drivers, crew and personnel for the upcoming events.

“In closely following the Outdoor Seated Spectator Event Guidelines as part of the Restore Illinois plan, we have been working closely with industry experts in multiple areas,” said Chris Blair, World Wide Technology Raceway’s General Manager and Executive Vice President. “Clean Harbors was the obvious choice when selecting this critical aspect of our event production based on our longstanding relationship in environmental services.

“Clean Harbors will play a critical role in the ongoing disinfection of our track in addition to any decontamination needs that arise. In order for our customers, employees and partners to feel as safe as possible, we wanted to work with someone we trusted. We are working with the best in the business.”

Founded in 1980, Clean Harbors has hundreds of locations across the U.S. and is the industry leader in decontamination and hazardous waste disposal. The company has previously responded to swine flu and avian flu epidemics, including the H1N1 outbreak, as well as decontamination efforts around Ground Zero in New York City. Since the coronavirus outbreak, Clean Harbors has deep-cleaned INDYCAR and NHRA-sanctioned tracks, sports arenas, mass transit systems, schools, government buildings, warehouses, retail businesses and a variety of other facilities.

“World Wide Technology Raceway is taking all of the proper steps necessary to produce a clean, safe and comfortable event for race fans,” said Drew Patey, of Safety-Kleen Motorsports. “Their entire track staff has participated in our safety training protocols. They’ve been very cautious in their re-opening plans and they have demonstrated that they are ready to welcome race fans on August 29-30. We are proud that they have selected Safety-Kleen, A Clean Harbors Company, to provide the support for this event.”

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.