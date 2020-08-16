Practice: 11th

Speed: 222.353

Total Laps: 115



“Another positive day, happy with today’s practice. We tested a lot of things in the tick box to check off and we are reasonably happy with the answers. Some positive and some negative but at least we have a black and white answer that we can use on Carb Day. 115 laps which is the maximum laps for today for any car so that put a lot of experience on our shoulders again and a lot of laps. We will take a good look at the data but I feel we made a good step forward again on the car – that’s always the target for each session out on track.”