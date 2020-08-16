Sunday, August 16, 2020
Arrow McLaren SP Practice Report
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 8th
Speed: 222.760
Total Laps: 115
“We made some good improvements on our race car, but we still need to improve it a little more. I think it’s going to be a race where it could be won or lost in the pits. It looks to be very, very difficult to pass out there especially with guys with similar tires as yourself. Strategy will be important. No errors, no mistakes and executing in pit stop sequences is going to be so important for track position and for a good result next Sunday.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 29th
Speed: 220.292
Total Laps: 96
“Another practice session in the books. We were really just focusing on the race car, like everyone else was doing. I wouldn’t put much focus on the time sheets because we were running in traffic the whole time and focusing on what the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet is going to feel like on race day. Now we have a full week to think about it and analyze. I’m looking forward to putting together the best package possible for Indy 500 race day on August 23rd.”
|Fernando Alonso -No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 11th
Speed: 222.353
Total Laps: 115
“Another positive day, happy with today’s practice. We tested a lot of things in the tick box to check off and we are reasonably happy with the answers. Some positive and some negative but at least we have a black and white answer that we can use on Carb Day. 115 laps which is the maximum laps for today for any car so that put a lot of experience on our shoulders again and a lot of laps. We will take a good look at the data but I feel we made a good step forward again on the car – that’s always the target for each session out on track.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP“It was a really good day for the Arrow McLaren SP team. The priority was obviously to get back into race mode, both with the mindset and with the car setups, so that was good. We felt like we made a lot of progress in the time that we had. We ran a lot of laps, which was a priority for us, just to get back on track with Pato, Oliver and Fernando. The goal was to log a lot of laps, make sure we were happy with the cars, and end today on a high note. We did that.”
|Gil de Ferran
Sporting Director, McLaren Racing“In general a good day for us, we did a lot of laps in preparation for the race. I think all three cars made a little step forward in preparation. Not much to report which is a good thing.”