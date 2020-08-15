“Although we are not at the sharp end of the field, I think as a team we can be reasonably satisfied with our performance today. Pato managed to improve a little bit in his second run even though the improvement in his speed was quite small, he managed to improve to make up quite a few positions. In a way we put qualifying behind us and started focusing on the race as that is the most important part of this whole event. I’d like to thank the whole team as there has been a lot of effort getting us to where we are through a very intense four days. A lot of work by the mechanics and engineers, so I want to take the opportunity to thank them for their hard work and we look forward to next Sunday.”