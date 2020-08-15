Santino Ferrucci Qualifying Summary:

· Santino Ferrucci will start 19th for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500, August 23, on the fabled Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in Speedway, Indiana.

· Ferrucci, behind the wheel of the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan Honda, was the 24th of the 33 drivers to make a qualifying attempt for tomorrow’s qualifying for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

· His four-lap average speed was 229.924 mph. His fastest lap was his first, 230.455. The slowest the fourth, 229.578 mph.

· Ferruci will line-up on the inside of Row 7 for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Santino Ferrucci Qualifying Quote:

“Qualifying for the SealMaster Honda team went really well. I’m super proud of the crew for getting the car sorted overnight. It’s never a good feeling going to sleep when your last run (yesterday) before qualifying was right next to the wall. Today I was able to run wide open for four laps and putting the car mid-pack feels really good. I’m confident we can have a strong result in the Indy 500.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

· The 2020 Indianapolis 500 will be Ferrucci’s 28th career NTT IndyCar Series start and second Indianapolis 500.

· Today’s 19th place qualifying position is Ferrucci’s best in two attempts at IMS. It surpasses his 23rd place starting position in his Indy 500 debut last year. He finished seventh.

· Ferrucci is 11th in the IndyCar championship standings with 116 points.

· He has finished in the top-9 in three of the six races during the 2020 season with two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, and a ninth place showing in the GMR Grand Prix.

· Ferrucci is the 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year.”

· He finished third in 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings, third in laps completed (2037 of 2092) and was fourth among all drivers on ovals with 170 points.

· Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar Series season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

· In 27 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has three top-five finishes (Fourth at: Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019) and 10 top-10 showings.

· Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut and resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Next Race:

Round 7 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the 104th running of the Indianapolis500, August 23, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.