With four hours left, the first yellow flag of the day came out for a track inspection. The downtime lasted 15-minutes as the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team. The first driver on track after the downtime was Pato O’Ward, who improved with four laps at 230.581mph, 230.077mph, 228.836mph 229.998mph moving him to 13th quickest. The second…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.