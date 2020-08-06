Davison, BYRD, Belardi Return to Dale Coyne Racing in Partnership with Rick Ware Racing for Indianapolis 500

Plainfield, IL (August 6, 2020) – James Davison is set to return to Dale Coyne Racing for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 this month. The team has entered into a partnership with Rick Ware Racing, BYRD and Belardi Auto Racing to run the #51 Jacob Construction entry for the Australian driver, with continued support from Americas Best Value Inn, Tilson HR, and Cruz Associates.



Davison will be making his fourth appearance in a Dale Coyne Racing car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he looks to make his sixth start on the 2.5-mile oval. In his most recent outing with the team, in 2019, Davison registered his best Indianapolis 500 finish, taking the checkered flag in 12th place.



The #51 Honda will feature the blue and white colors of primary sponsor Jacob Construction, a multifaceted construction firm with a focus on construction, development and technology services. Jacob provides clients with a wide range of services in the Design Build and Construction Management sectors of the construction industry. In conjunction with these services, Jacob self performs structural concrete, architectural and structural precast erection.



The 2020 Indianapolis 500 will be BYRD Racing’s third time partnering with Dale Coyne (2016, 2019) and the second for Belardi Auto Racing (2019). While both teams will be making a return to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, this will be the first appearance for Rick Ware Racing who fields cars in NASCAR, IMSA and the Asian Le Mans Series.



Davison is no stranger to Rick Ware Racing for which he drives on a part time basis in the NASCAR Cup Series.



Practice for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 kicks off on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with the race scheduled for August 23, 2020. The seventh round of the NTT IndyCar Series season will be televised live on NBC starting at 2:30pm ET.





James Davison – driver #51 Jacob Construction – Dale Coyne with Rick Ware Racing, BYRD and Belardi

“I am overjoyed to be returning to the Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing, Rick Ware Racing, BYRD and Belardi. Last year we had a great run qualifying and finishing in the top half of the field, and we intend to replicate and improve on that. The Byrd family, Brian Belardi, and Dale Coyne have been loyal believers in me and have demonstrated that in a way for which I will forever be grateful, and I am excited to be able to now enjoy the support of Rick Ware Racing as well. While a lot will be different this year due to the unusual circumstances, it is still an exciting time to be involved in Indy car racing under the stewardship of the Penske Corporation and to have the opportunity to get on track next week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”



Dale Coyne – Owner Dale Coyne Racing

“James had great runs the last couple times he’s raced at the Indy 500 for us. He picked up his best finish last season and we look forward to seeing him build on that result this year. It’s also great to be continuing our partnership with BYRD and Belardi and we’re happy to be welcoming Rick Ware to the NTT IndyCar Series for his first Indy 500.”



Rick Ware – Owner Rick Ware Racing

“It is not too often I get to experience a ‘first’ in motorsports. However, this year we not only won an International Championship, RWR will be entered into the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. This is definitely a bucket list item that I’ve had for a long time. I am excited to be partnered together with Dale Coyne Racing, BYRD Racing and Belardi to showcase our efforts.”



David Byrd – Owner Byrd Racing

“Our previous two Indy 500 partnerships with Dale have been nothing short of fantastic, and we are just over the moon to be working together again, while also extending our relationship with Brian Belardi and starting a new one with Rick Ware Racing. We are definitely looking forward to picking up right where we left off last May.”



Brian Belardi – Owner Belardi Auto Racing

“I’m really excited to be back with Dale Coyne Racing, BYRD Racing, and James Davison for a 2nd year at the Indianapolis 500, along with our new partners at Rick Ware Racing. Last year was an amazing finish and a great platform to build on with our 12th place result. I can’t wait to see what the team is capable of accomplishing this year building off the momentum from 2019!”