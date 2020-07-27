Twin 200-lap NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in St. Louis market on August 29 and 30

July 27, 2020, 1 p.m. CDT, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today announced yet another significant change to its August 29-30 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend following schedule alterations for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. A second NTT INDYCAR SERIES race has been added to WWTR’s INDYCAR Weekend.

The first INDYCAR race will be held on Saturday, August 29. Central. The second INDYCAR race of the weekend will take place on Sunday, August 30.

The weekend will be known as the Bommarito Automotive Group Race to MEGA Savings Weekend. The Bommarito Automotive Group will receive title sponsorship to both nationally-televised INDYCAR races.

Both races will consist of 200 laps – a combined total of 500 miles around the challenging 1.25-mile oval.

INDYCAR qualifying will take place on Saturday, August 29. The first of two laps will be used to qualify the car for the first 200, and the second lap will be used to set the field for the second 200.

Saturday’s INDYCAR race will be followed by the ARCA Menards Series event.

On Sunday, the INDYCAR race will be preceded by the NASCAR Truck Series event at 11 a.m.

“World Wide Technology Raceway has been committed to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since its return to our track in 2017,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of WWTR. “Our goal always has been to be a great partner with INDYCAR while working with the sponsors, teams and drivers to provide a safe, yet comfortable, entertainment experience for our tremendous fans. Hosting two INDYCAR races in one weekend is a dream for the St. Louis racing community. Despite the unprecedented challenges we all face, it will enable us to provide a historic event for our city in a safe environment. Safe social interaction is at the core of our event and we are doing everything possible to make sure our fans have a worry-free experience.

‘We appreciate the various stakeholders, especially the Bommarito Automotive Group, who have rallied together for what should be an epic weekend of racing. The Bommarito Automotive Group’s support of the sport of INDYCAR racing has been tremendous since coming on board as a sponsor in January of 2017. This is a tremendous win to recognize them for their efforts with not one, but two nationally-televised races for their dedication to motorsports. This will be the most historic event ever held at this venue.”

A revised schedule, which will include the two INDYCAR races, the NASCAR Truck Series race, ARCA Menards Series event and Open Wheel Icons/Vintage Indy Registry activity will be released soon.

World Wide Technology Raceway has been actively involved with some of motorsports’ leading sanctioning groups to develop standards for conducting live spectator events during the pandemic. In addition, track officials have worked with local, regional and state officials to coordinate reopening plans that have benefitted tracks throughout the industry.

A few items to note regarding the event:

Due to limited seating capacity – which may change leading up to the event – fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Most likely the venue will utilize most available seating based on the adjusted seat-distancing diagrams. The Wallace Grandstand in Turns 1 and 2 will be open on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30, to provide additional distancing and comfort for fans. The Wallace Grandstand features additional, permanent restroom facilities and a separate entry point from other seating areas. The WWTR ticket staff has undertaken extensive seat model research and will be working with same-household/family groups to provide safe distancing between parties. Fans will be required to have masks for entry into the venue. Attendees are strongly recommended to practice proper health recommendations prescribed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Masks will be required while in common areas such as restrooms, midways and concession areas or anytime six (6) feet of distancing cannot be maintained. Track personnel will conduct temperature screening at all entry points. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be asked to visit with on-site medical staff prior to entry into the venue. All food service locations will follow State of Illinois recommendations for outdoor dining. The concession area footprint will be changed to provide more distance between point-of-sale locations to enable attendees to spread out and avoid lines. Remote ordering and pick-up of food items will be available on race day. Most foods will be wrapped. Increased sanitation practices will be implemented before, during and after each event. Areas that will be cleaned throughout the event include restrooms, handrails, all entrances to permanent structures, public furniture and seating areas, all rooms prior to and immediately after use, offices and kitchen areas. Our janitorial team adheres to the recommendations set forth in the U.S. EPA’s Emerging Pathogen Policy regarding cleaning disinfectants. Print-at-home, paperless ticket transactions are preferred. This will eliminate the need to stand in line to purchase tickets and it enables us to offer contact-free entry, which will be as simple as point-and- click. Clearly-marked entry and exit pathways will be in place to maintain a clearer flow in and out of the venue. Grandstand walkways will feature directional arrows. Permanent restrooms will have contact-free entry. All permanent restrooms will be well stocked with soap and a restroom attendant to ensure maximum cleanliness. Temporary restrooms will be placed throughout the venue with hand washing and/or sanitizing stations adjacent to each bank of restrooms. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the facility. These stations are mobile, which will allow us to deploy them based on event schedules and traffic patterns. Our team has been working on ways to host events properly and safely during this pandemic. All WWTR security, fire and safety, EMT and paramedic personnel have guidelines from local, regional and state public health agencies on how to recognize possible symptoms and the necessary steps to mitigate exposure to others. We are asking our customers who feel ill or believe they may be at risk to please stay home. Our track services staff will work with you on the proper steps to make sure you can come back and visit us when you are ready. Similar to the other sports and entertainment venues in the area – coupled with efforts to not rummage through personal belongings – we are moving to clear (transparent) bags (aside from coolers) for this event. It will be the fan’s responsibility to open their own coolers for inspection, but the transparent bags will help expedite entry and limit exposure during bag check.

In an effort to accommodate fans who previously purchased tickets and need seating adjustments, the following ticketing schedule will take place:

• Now-August 2: Single-day and weekend Checkered Flag, Red Reserved and Wallace Grandstand tickets at early-bird pricing.

• August 3-28: Checkered Flag, Red Reserved, Wallace Grandstand and Gray Level seating (weekend or single-day) on sale at advance price.

• August 29-30: Gate pricing on all remaining available tickets.

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.