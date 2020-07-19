Newton, Iowa (July 18, 2020) – Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh driver Alex Palou was hoping to improve on his previous night’s result at Iowa Speedway on Saturday. However, an untimely yellow just after his third pit stop cost him a potential top-10 result, and the rookie had to settle with a 14th place finish.

Palou, who was starting seventh, lost positions at the start but then settled into 12th position for most of his first stint. While the Spaniard moved his way back up to third before entering pit lane on Lap 62, he would end up 22nd after his first pit stop.

The driver of the #55 Honda, who registered lap times as quick as the leaders as he got more and more comfortable with every lap, then took advantage of a full course caution to pit from fifth on Lap 119 and return to the track in eighth place.

#55: Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda (Photo Courtesy of Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh)

However, Palou wasn’t so fortunate with the timing of the second full course caution that came out on Lap 180. The rookie had just exited pit lane after pitting from second but would end up 15th, one lap down to the leaders upon exiting the pits.

“We started closer to the front than last night, and unfortunately I didn’t have a good start. I lost a lot of positions but once we settled in I think we had a really strong car. We were able to pass some guys which we didn’t do as much yesterday. I also started passing cars on the outside, which was pretty cool. I also didn’t do that in the first race. So, I’ve definitely learned a lot the last couple of nights and was more comfortable for sure. We improved a lot so I’m happy. The car was better, I was better. It’s just a shame about the result. The last yellow cost us a lot. Overall, I really enjoyed racing on a short oval. The next time I come here it will be a bit calmer, and I’ll know what to expect. There was a lot to learn but I really liked racing here,” said Palou.

After five races in three weeks, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh will have a couple of weekends off before heading to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course August 8 – 9 for the next round of the NTT IndyCar Series.