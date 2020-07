By Patrick Stephan Josef Newgarden will start on the pole tonight at Iowa Speedway. INDYCAR Photo by Chris Owens The session went green promptly at 2:30pm CT, with the air temp at 90 the track at 119 and the humidity at 67 percent according to Firestone. The last car on the track for the session…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.