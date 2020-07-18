The NTT INDYCAR SERIES held Race #1 of the Iowa INDYCAR 250S doubleheader race weekend in addition to qualifying for both Race #1 and Race #2 and an earlier practice session today at Iowa Speedway.

Iowa INDYCAR 250S – Race #1 Results

P1 No. 22 Pagenaud, Chevrolet

P2 No. 9 Dixon, Honda

P3 No. 7 Askew, Chevrolet

P8 No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet (Conor Daly)



Qualifying – Race #1 Results

P1 No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet (Conor Daly) – 175.188 mph

P2 No. 1 Newgarden, Chevrolet – 175.107 mph

P3 No. 12 Power, Chevrolet – 174.807 mph



Qualifying – Race #2 Results

P1 No. 1 Newgarden, Chevrolet – 175.333 mph

P2 No. 12 Power, Chevrolet – 175.024 mph

P3 No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet (Conor Daly) – 174.960 mph



Practice Results

P1 No. 88 Herta, Honda – 171.990 mph

P2 No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet (Conor Daly) – 171.488 mph

P3 No. 12 Power, Chevrolet – 171.092 mph

Conor Daly, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet – “It was definitely a rollercoaster of a day for us. Obviously we were so excited to win the pole for tonight’s race in the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet. That’s just such a major accomplishment for myself and this team. We’ve all been working so hard and the guys gave me a great car to qualify, so I was pretty excited that I was able to get that pole. We started the race tonight okay, but just really struggled with keeping the rear underneath me and trying to figure it out as we went. It was just tough and we just didn’t have the pace that we needed. The yellow really killed us. Some people just got so lucky with that, but unfortunately it didn’t fall our way. We chose to extend the last stint and make the tires last, but it was really tough driving absolutely to the limit on older tires and trying to hold people off there at the end. It was a tough end to the day, but it was seriously awesome to get the first INDYCAR pole for both Carlin and myself and I’m looking forward to tomorrow night’s race where we’ll start up front again in third.”

Notes

Daly and the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet claimed the pole for Race #1 and will start third in tomorrow night’s Race #2.

This pole is both Carlin and Daly’s first pole in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES introduced a new qualifying format for this weekend’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway. Each driver ran two green-flag laps and the field for Race #1 was set by the speed of the first lap and the field for Race #2 was set by the speed of the second lap.

Daly spent a majority of the second half of today’s practice session in P1 and only moved down a spot to P2 with six minutes to go in the session when Herta came out on new tires.