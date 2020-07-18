Santino Ferrucci Race Summary:

· Santino Ferrucci battled a damaged front wing on his No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne Vasser-Sullivan Honda to finish 13th in the Iowa INDYCAR 250s Race 1 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

· Ferrucci qualified 11th for race 1.

· On the opening lap there was contact with another car causing slight damage to his right front wing which caused his SealMaster Honda to lose aerodynamic balance.

· The damage was not readily apparent and with wing adjustments to the front wing during each of his four pit stops, Ferrucci was able to run in the top-10 for the majority of the race.

· He ran as high as seventh as late as lap 200 of the 250 lap contest, however the damage significantly affected the handling of the car and tire wear.

· Ferrucci was forced to pit on race lap 215 for tires, dropping to 15th place.

· He continued to fight and gained two positions during the closing laps to finish 13th earning valuable championship points.

Santino Ferrucci Race Quote:

“At the start of the race there was some slight contact that cracked the front wing, so we lost a lot of aero balance which made things really tough. We made some adjustments during the race, but didn’t realize the extent of the damage until the car was back in the pits after the race. The SealMaster crew worked hard tonight and we are looking forward to coming from 16th on the starting gird tomorrow to get back into the top-10 and score some good points.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

· Ferrucci earned 17 points today and is now ninth in the IndyCar championship standings with 104 points.

· Ferrucci has finished in the top-9 in three of the five races during the 2020 season with two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, and a ninth place showing in the GMR Grand Prix.

· The 2020 Iowa INDYCAR 250s Race 1 was Ferrucci’s 26th career NTT IndyCar Series start and second at Iowa Speedway.

· In 26 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has three top-five finishes (Fourth at: Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019) and 10 top-10 showings.

· In his two starts at Iowa Speedway, Ferrucci has a best starting position of 11th (2020) and a best finish of 12th, in his debut at Iowa in 2019.

· Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar Series season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

· Ferrucci was the 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year” finishing seventh.

· He finished third in 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings, third in laps completed (2037 of 2092) and was fourth among all drivers on ovals with 170 points.

· Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut and resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.