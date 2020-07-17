TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

To complete the cycle of five races in 15 days, Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR Series heads to Iowa Speedway for another doubleheader on Friday and Saturday, July 17-18.

Since 2013 there has been at least one doubleheader weekend on the Series’ schedule, with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle the one remaining annual event.

However this season, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, racing was halted just prior to the season-opening event on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. With the changes that had to be made to the schedule, Detroit had to be postponed for this season.

But, the Series was able to schedule the IOWA INDYCAR 250S doubleheader at Iowa Speedway, the .875-mile asphalt oval just East of Des Moines.

Both races are 250 laps/218.75 miles. Qualifying will be held on Friday and will be the debut of a new, unique format that will set the field for both races. Each driver will get two laps on the clock. Lap number one sets the field for Friday night, and lap two sets the field for Saturday night.

Both races are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. E.T. with live coverage on NBCSN television.

Re-joining the competition at Iowa is 2004 INDYCAR Series champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan. Kanaan will drive the famed No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet sponsored by an equally famed and storied sponsor: Bryant Heating and CoolingM.

Defending and two-time NTT INDYCAR Series champion Josef Newgarden, No.1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet, is heading to Iowa ready to recapture the magic of his win last season and continue his march toward another title.

All NTT INDYCAR SERIES races are also broadcast live on the INDYCAR Radio Network, Sirius 211, XM 205, IndyCar.com and on the INDYCAR MOBILE APP powered by NTT DATA. Live coverage of NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice and qualifying is available on NBC Gold live streaming, Sirius 211, XM 205, IndyCar.com, and the INDYCAR MOBILE APP.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES races will be paced by a beautiful Camaro ZL1.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway 2012 to current:

5 wins: Ryan Hunter-Reay-2012; James Hinchcliffe-2013; Josef Newgarden-2016, 2019; Helio Castroneves-2017

7 poles: Will Power-2013, 2017,2018; Scott Dixon-2014; Helio Castroneves-2015; Simon Pagenaud-2016, 2019

Power is the second all-time INDYCAR pole winner with 58 (behind only Mario Andretti with 67).

Since returning to INDYCAR manufacturer competition in 2012, Chevrolet has amassed 82 wins and 96 poles in 139 races along with six Manufacturer Championships and six driver championships

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROB BUCKNER, CHEVROLET RACING ENGINEERING PROGRAM MANAGER FOR THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES:

“Iowa Speedway is the shortest track on the NTT INDYCAR Series and always presents interesting scenarios for Chevy teams and drivers. This season having a doubleheader on the .875-mile high banked oval adds another level of preparation for what-ifs. All of the prior INDYCAR doubleheader race weekends have been on road or street courses. So being the first oval doubleheader gives the Chevrolet engineers with technical partners the tasks to assist teams with as many tools for their toolbox as possible. For our rookie drivers, Friday’s on-track practice, qualifying and race will be critical. The good news is INDYCAR has added an additional practice session for rookies, or drivers who are coming to compete on the track for the first time. Fans will be in attendance and both races are at night, so there will heighten the excitement that is a necessary component for our sport.”

FROM THE COCKPIT:

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 1 HITACHI TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“Last weekend, we had some great moments but ultimately things did not go our way. We left Road America with that behind us and are looking forward to Iowa. We had such an awesome race there last year in the Hitachi Chevy, so I think we have a good shot to turn it back around with two shots for a win. It’s just one of those places that tends to fit my driving style, so I always feel great racing there. Speedways like Iowa can lead to a lot of close, wheel-to-wheel racing, so the guys have worked hard to put together a great car to help with that. I’m also looking forward to once again seeing fans at Iowa this weekend. They help provide a different energy that all of us drivers feed off of so we’re always happy to see them back at track!”

CHARLIE KIMBALL, NO. 4 TRESIBA AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET:

“Short track racing especially under the lights both Friday and Saturday nights is a place where INDYCAR shines. I’m excited to get there with the No. 4 Tresiba Chevrolet team; we’ve made progress all year long. Every single race we’ve seemed to have gone forward. We were strong on the oval at Texas and I‘m looking forward to continuing to work forward from where we finished at Texas and do better.”

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET:

“Iowa Speedway is a very tricky but fun short oval. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at Iowa are always super exciting and eventful. I’m looking forward to building on the momentum we have so far this season, and trying to make this weekend even better than last weekend. I have had a lot of success the past few years at Iowa in the Road to Indy, so I really want to keep that going. Arrow McLaren SP and Team Chevy have a good track record at this race over the past few years, which is a combination for success.”

OLIVER ASKEW, NO. 7 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET:

“I expect Iowa to be very exciting for Arrow McLaren SP. INDYCAR racing there has always been a barn burner and it has been a hugely successful track for Arrow McLaren SP so I’m confident we can roll off the truck with a good package. It will be another steep learning curve for me as a rookie, having never been on a short oval in an Indy car, but I look forward to the challenge and the task at hand.”

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“Man, Road America was a rough weekend. We had some issues in the pits and I made some mistakes on track. We reviewed what we did over the weekend as a team and the Verizon Chevy guys and I feel much more confident headed into this weekend at Iowa. Ovals can be so much fun to race, but it will be a pretty tiring weekend between the two races and how hot it’s supposed to be. Getting rest between the two races will be key so that’s something I’m keeping in mind. I’m really excited to get back at it this weekend and turning our luck around.”

TONY KANAAN, NO 14 BRYANT AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET:

“Iowa has always been a good track for me so I’m pretty excited about it. At Texas we started off with a pretty good result so I’m looking forward to it especially being a doubleheader so hopefully we’ll have a better result than Texas which was already good.”

ED CARPENTER, NO. 20 U.S. AIR FORCE ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET: “Every year I get excited to race at Iowa! It is such a cool race track with some of the best racing each season. Having a doubleheader this year is going to make it even better. I have been wanting to win this race for a long time and I am determined to make it happen this year!”

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 SONAX ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET:

“I am really looking forward to Iowa! It’s going to be the first oval after the difficulties I had in Texas, so it gives me extra motivation to do extra well! The team has produced many good results in the past at this track so I think it will be a good weekend. Iowa is the first oval I ever drove at, it will be quite cool to come back after three years and this time in an Indy car! Two races will be tough, but I’m very confident. I can’t wait to get there and I am ready to fly around that track!”

SIMON PAGENAUD, NO. 22 MENARDS TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“I’m looking forward to Iowa which is one of my favorite ovals. It’s a short oval and the racing is tight and really exciting at night. I’m happy we will have fans at Iowa like we did at Road America. We are third in the championship and are looking forward to this doubleheader to perform at our A-game in those two races. The No. 22 Menards Chevy crew is fully ready to go and focus on execution.”

CONOR DALY, NO. 59 GALLAGHER CARLIN CHEVROLET:

“I’m really excited to get back to work with everyone at Carlin after our strong debut at Texas Motor Speedway. It really felt like a podium was in the cards there, so I think we should set some high expectations this weekend for ourselves. Iowa is a tough track for me personally, but I actually felt like last year we didn’t have too bad of a race there. We needed to work on some things after that race for this year, but I’m excited to see the progress we’ve made. The progress we made from 2019 to 2020 at Texas was massive, so if we can make that same type of progress at Iowa, it should be a lot of fun. It’ll be a tough weekend physically with two races, but I’m so excited to get back in the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet and work with the Carlin boys again.”

