By Steve Wittich If you are placing a bet, Newgy is as close to a sure thing you’ll find. The last time that Josef Newgarden finished outside of the top ten on ovals less than 1.5-miles in length is eight seasons ago. Since that race at Iowa Speedway in 2013, the Team Penske driver has…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.