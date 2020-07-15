“Iowa Speedway is a very tricky but fun short oval. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at Iowa are always super exciting and eventful. I’m looking forward to building on the momentum we have so far this season, and trying to make this weekend even better than last weekend. I have had a lot of success the past few years at Iowa in the Road to Indy, so I really want to keep that going. Arrow McLaren SP and Team Chevy have a good track record at this race over the past few years, which is a combination for success.”