Iowa Speedway
Dates: Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18
Rounds: 5&6/14
Race laps: 250
Total race distance: 218.75 miles/350 km
Length: 0.875 miles/1.4 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- Rookie Practice: Friday, 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET
- Practice: Friday, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Friday, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET
- Lap One qualifies Race One
- Lap Two qualififies Race Two
- Race One – Green Flag: Friday, 9:10 p.m. ET
- Practice: Saturday, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET
- Race Two – Green Flag: Saturday, 8:45 p.m. ET
TUNE IN – RACE ONE: 8:30PM ET on NBCSN
TUNE IN – RACE TWO: 8:30PM ET on NBCSN
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Iowa Speedway is a very tricky but fun short oval. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at Iowa are always super exciting and eventful. I’m looking forward to building on the momentum we have so far this season, and trying to make this weekend even better than last weekend. I have had a lot of success the past few years at Iowa in the Road to Indy, so I really want to keep that going. Arrow McLaren SP and Team Chevy have a good track record at this race over the past few years, which is a combination for success.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I expect Iowa to be very exciting for Arrow McLaren SP. INDYCAR racing there has always been a barn burner and it has been a hugely successful track for Arrow McLaren SP so I’m confident we can roll off the truck with a good package. It will be another steep learning curve for me as a rookie, having never been on a short oval in an Indy car, but I look forward to the challenge and the task at hand.”
|Taylor Kiel
Managing Director
|“After a good weekend at Road America, we are looking to carry our momentum into great finishes across both Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets at Iowa Speedway. The doubleheader format and the condensed weeked schedule will provide many challenges for the team but we look forward to opportunity to compete for maximum points in both races. With limited time between events, everyone at AMSP has been working hard to ensure that our level of preparations stays at the highest level, which is absolutely necessary during this intense period of the schedule.”