CHEVY RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

REV GROUP GRAND PRIX RACE 2

ROAD AMERICA

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN

TEAM CHEVY NTT P1 POLE AWARD WINNER QUOTE

JULY 12, 2020

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET – Pole Winner

WHAT A GREAT RUN. TALK ABOUT WHAT IT WAS LIKE TO PUT THAT LAP DOWN. IT’S YOUR FIRST POLE POSITION IN INDYCAR

“We got it together. Yesterday in qualifying, we had a few issues and we just needed that little extra to really just put a lap together. Today we were pushing for this, man. We’re here to win. We’re not here to be qualifying 8th or tenth. We want to win. There’s so much work that goes into these cars. I can’t thank the Arrow McLaren SP crew enough. They’ve been working their asses off during the quarantine and every single race weekend; and this means a lot to me. Team Chevy has been a huge support for our team. It’s my first INDYCAR pole, and let’s go man! I want to win this thing. I want a race win!”

HOW ABOUT THE FRONT ROW? YOU AND YOUR FORMER INDY LIGHTS ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT TEAMMATE, COLTON HERTA, SIDE-BY-SIDE COMING TO THE GREEN?

“What about that? I mean, I think we’re in for a good race. So yeah, I’m excited. I’m ecstatic!