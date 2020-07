By Steve Wittich At 9 am, the first of two 14-minute qualifying groups got the green flag to start the second day of NTT INDYCAR® SERIES action at Road America. According to the Firestone Racing Engineers, the ambient temperature was 68F, and the track temperature was 84F. A dozen drivers went out on a mix…



